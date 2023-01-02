Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $3.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $534.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

