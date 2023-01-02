Apollo Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $714,292.76 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $714,292.76 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

