ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,415,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 7,466,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,810.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $13.62 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

