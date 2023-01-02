ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,415,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 7,466,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,810.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $13.62 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.
