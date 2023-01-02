Analyzing Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 173.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. America First Multifamily Investors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America First Multifamily Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46% America First Multifamily Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.58 $45.62 million $0.83 13.96 America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 6.04 $38.10 million $2.88 6.46

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and America First Multifamily Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors. America First Multifamily Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Runway Growth Finance and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats America First Multifamily Investors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

