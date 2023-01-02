Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $15.44

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
WOOF opened at $9.48 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
