Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $15.44

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

WOOF opened at $9.48 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.