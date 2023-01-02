Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $68.40

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.
Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.9 %
PFGC opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.
Insider Activity at Performance Food Group
In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant
sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link
. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link
. Also, Director Kimberly Grant
sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,210 shares of company stock valued at $486,187. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Featured Stories
