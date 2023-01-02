Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT at $158.90

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC opened at $93.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

