Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT at $158.90

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.
In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IRTC opened at $93.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.41.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
