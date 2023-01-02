Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Price Target at $283.00

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $251.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.76 and a 200-day moving average of $205.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 83.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 102.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 126,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $461,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

