Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$30.93

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVE opened at C$26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.68. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$17.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.