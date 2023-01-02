American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,482,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. 12,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,455. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

