American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,368,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 206,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,977,000.

FTCS traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $74.95. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

