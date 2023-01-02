American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $115.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

