American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,129,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

