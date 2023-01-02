American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $319.41. 16,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,621. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $463.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

