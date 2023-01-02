Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
