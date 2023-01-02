Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

