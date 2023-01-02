Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $71.22. 371,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,036,730. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

