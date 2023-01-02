Alta Capital Management LLC Has $47.69 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 454,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $550.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

