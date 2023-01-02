Alta Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 390.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. 706,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,644,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

