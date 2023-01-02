Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 833,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.8 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.90 on Monday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. The company operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

