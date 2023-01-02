Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 690,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.39. 294,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,153. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

