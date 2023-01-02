Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.0645 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $64.48 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.23 or 0.01480693 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008666 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017741 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00035162 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.01720505 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

