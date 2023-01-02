Aion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $234,871.44 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Aion has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $234,871.44 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00111006 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00189225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059768 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

