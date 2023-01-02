Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,195. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $575.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

