Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 704,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABOS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABOS opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

