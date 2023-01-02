Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 15.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.60.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.