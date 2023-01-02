Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.60.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

