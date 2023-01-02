ABCMETA Price Down 12.8% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and $11,487.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00030992 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,834.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

