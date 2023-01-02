ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0003

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $12,320.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038427 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228968 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00030202 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,328.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

