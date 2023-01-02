a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 676,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 87,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

AKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

