1irstGold Price Hits $59.90 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. 1irstGold has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $3,115.10 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $59.90 or 0.00359605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

