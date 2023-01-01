Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $13.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.55. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.12 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
