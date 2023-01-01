Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 58.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XNET opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Xunlei

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

