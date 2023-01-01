Wrapped Cardano Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and approximately $22,569.60 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,635,504 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.24214438 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $23,715.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.