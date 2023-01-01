Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 377,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE HIX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.