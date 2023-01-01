Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 356,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

