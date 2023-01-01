WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $96.89 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. WAX has a total market capitalization of $96.89 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,329,427,426 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,329,076,845.5917196 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04173463 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,263,635.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.