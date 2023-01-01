VVS Finance (VVS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.17 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $91.17 million and $476,407.12 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,221,810,649,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,910,226,067,870 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

