Vow Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Vow has a total market cap of $91.07 million and $380,646.07 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vow has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

