Vow Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Vow has a total market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $381,918.13 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

