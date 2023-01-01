Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Vertex has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -290.20, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,548,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,130. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 45.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

