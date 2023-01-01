Vertcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $27,520.95 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,535.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00419216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00888821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00094709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00584111 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00249485 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,792,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

