Verity & Verity LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.84. 1,670,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,066. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

