Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $173.51. 680,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average of $159.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

