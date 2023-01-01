Verity & Verity LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,284,000 after buying an additional 342,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.