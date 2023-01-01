Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007526 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003380 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,395,880,569 coins and its circulating supply is 2,395,880,567 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

