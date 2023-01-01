Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.37. 2,922,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

