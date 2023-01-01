Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CVA Family Office LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.