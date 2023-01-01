Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

