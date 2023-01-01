Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Up 94.6% in December

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VLN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 891,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,473. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $526.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.