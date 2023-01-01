uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 786,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. 48,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 970,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

